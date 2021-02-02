Azerbaijan's Azergold seeks to step away from state budget financing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azergold CJSC plans to become independent from the state budget in financing the implementation of strategic programs in the long term, the company’s Board Chairman Zakir Ibrahimov said, Trend reports from an event dedicated to the results of 2020 and the upcoming tasks.

According to Ibrahimov, by 2035 the company also plans to actively participate in the development of the mining and jewelry industry with innovative applications.

"In the near future, the priority of Azergold will be the development of potential and expansion to neighboring countries, the main market for which is Azerbaijan," he noted.

According to him, it’s envisioned to pay dividends to the state-shareholder of the company.

Last year, AzerGold CJSC, despite the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, fully executed the activity plan for 2020.

Owing to the export of gold and silver produced by the company to the world market, the country's economy received funds in the amount of 186.5 million manat ($109.7 million).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb.2)