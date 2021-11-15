New appointment at AccessBank Management Board

David Tsiklauri, who has more than 15 years of experience in the financial sector, has been appointed to the role of Chairman of the Management Board of AccessBank.

David Tsiklauri has extensive experience within the financial sector. Prior to his appointment at AccessBank, he served as a Non-executive Director at HamkorBank and Kompanion Bank and was an Investment Board Member at the Georgian Pension Fund. Throughout 2014 - 2019 Mr. Tsiklauri held executive roles at the largest financial institutions of Georgia - Bank of Georgia, where held a position of a CFO and TBC Bank, where he led Corporate & Investment Bank as a Deputy CEO. Prior to that, David held various roles at Deutsche Bank, London within the Capital Markets and Treasury Solutions team.

Mr Tsiklauri has an MBA degree from London Business School.