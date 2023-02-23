Azerbaijan- first country to sign up for World Expo 2025 – Japanese ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijan was the first country to sign an agreement to participate in World Expo 2025, Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada said at today’s event on celebrating the birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Trend reports.

According to him, the Japanese Osaka city will host the World Expo 2025 dedicated to industrialization and the development of the technology sector. Expo 2025 will take place for six months during 2025, opening 13 on April 13, 2025 and closing on October 13, 2025.

"It's gratifying that the Azerbaijani government was the first to express its intention to take part in this exhibition and represent the country with an exclusive pavilion," the ambassador added.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Japan celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023.