Pursuing aspirations with 'Women's National Business Agenda'

- Girls, as you envision your future, what profession do you aspire to pursue?

- Some of the girls express interest in becoming teachers, doctors, or scientists, while others see themselves becoming housewives like their mothers.

- Guys, what about you?

- The boys have diverse ambitions, ranging from becoming policemen, pilots, and football players to aspiring businessmen with a desire for wealth.

- Though they share the same classroom, attend the same lessons, and live in close proximity, they harbor distinct ambitions. Notably, there seems to be a scarcity of girls dreaming of successful careers in business. What factors, in your view, might contribute to this phenomenon?

- Perhaps the scarcity of female role models and success stories in the business world leaves our daughters lacking inspiration. Where are the women who can serve as examples, share advice on overcoming challenges, and encourage them to step boldly into a world still dominated by male influence and lobbying?

If we have the potential to achieve great heights, we must learn to embrace it and take flight.

Today we'll introduce you to one of these business ladies. She doesn't want to be content with success in her field alone. That's why she joined a unique platform called Women's National Business Agenda (WNBA) to try and make a difference in the lives of other women who dream of working. Our proud interviewer, the founder of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Clubs (KOBSKA), played a pivotal role in developing this platform created—the first of its kind in the Caucasus region- with the support of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

"Recognizing and voicing problems is just the beginning; the true essence lies in formulating effective proposals and striving to implement them. As KOBSKA, we have been actively engaged in the WNBA platform since its inception, offering valuable recommendations for problem-solving," she stated.

"I would especially like to dwell on the problem of women's access to financial opportunities. Women entrepreneurs make up about 21.3 per cent of SMEs in our country. Despite that our women in the region are quite capable, businesslike, and hardworking, sometimes financial resources are the main limiting factor," Alasgarova noted. "From our own project experiences, I know that credit opportunities, state support mechanisms, and grant programs from international organizations exist in the regions. Yet, many aspiring women entrepreneurs remain unaware of these resources. Through the WNBA platform, we aim to amplify our efforts in this direction. Our primary goal is to create educational videos about financial opportunities and make them accessible to women, encouraging them to leverage these resources," emphasized the founder of KOBSKA.

Is courage the key to half or all of our success?

"While KOBSKA itself is a relatively young organization, we have already gained recognition for our projects. Despite facing challenges, we firmly believed in our abilities, followed the right path, and trusted our team. Seeking advice from successful individuals on good ideas and implementation tools proved beneficial," Alasgarova elucidated. "However, the crucial aspect is not allowing anyone to discourage you. In this regard, the WNBA white paper serves as a valuable repository of best practices and problem-solving strategies derived from the experiences of hundreds of women entrepreneurs."

"Our participation in this platform also opens up tremendous prospects for us, as the issues addressed in the document may necessitate legislative changes. Simultaneously, our mindset and perspectives need evolution, and this transformation will undoubtedly take time. KOBSKA is fully prepared and dedicated to continued, sustainable efforts to maintain the platform's effectiveness. To all women seeking to establish or expand their businesses, remember that a little initiative, inspiration, research, and collaboration can lead to a remarkable success story. In times of difficulty, when motivation and information may be lacking, remember that the WNBA family stands beside you," she assured.

"Let us collectively write the next chapters of our Agenda!"