Azerbaijan Banks Association considers writing off credit debts of second Karabakh war vets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Banks in Azerbaijan may consider writing off credit debts of the participants of the second Karabakh war based on extra appeals, said President of the Azerbaijan Bank Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev during the Azerbaijan Financial Forum on "Achievements and challenges", Trend reports.

"The debt of persons who were killed in anti-terrorist operations of local character and during the second Karabakh war, as well as their families, has been fully written off by banks," he said.

Nuriyev noted that the accrual of interest on the loans of war veterans has also been temporarily suspended, and in some cases, their debts may be written off by additional appeals.

"Azerbaijani banking and insurance systems will assist in solving current and potential difficulties," he said.

