Azerbaijan invites Guyana, Suriname, Ecuador presidents to COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Presidents of Guyana, Suriname and Ecuador have been invited to COP29, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Brazil, Guyana, Suriname and Ecuador Rashad Novruz wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

He noted that the meeting with colleagues from Ecuador, Guyana and Suriname took place in a warm atmosphere, and their ambassadors were transmitted the letters of invitation to COP29 Summit from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to presidents of the three countries.

"Had a fruitful conversation about bilateral, regional and multilateral affairs. Much work ahead for all of us to make this Summit a genuine success," he added.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

