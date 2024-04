BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijani servicemen are participating in EFES- 2024 multinational exercises held in Istanbul and Izmir cities, a source in the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Personnel with a total number of 1,567 people from 49 countries are taking part in the event.

The exercises consist of a command post phase with computer support and a live-fire phase.

The EFES-2024 will last until May 30.

