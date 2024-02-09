Azerbaijan's ASCO wraps up fixing one of its tankers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The overhaul of the tanker "Kahraman Khalilbeyli" belonging to the Marine Transport Fleet of Azerbaijan Sea Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) has been completed, Trend reports via ASCO.

The repairs were done at the Zygh ship repair and construction facility. During the repair, the tanker's underwater and surface areas were cleaned and painted three times. Painting was also done on the main deck and the vessel's machinery. In addition to the main engine, coolers, pumps, and other machinery, the ship's auxiliary steam boilers were restored, and new auxiliary engines were installed.

In addition, the tanker received hull welding, electrical installation, plumbing, and automation upgrades. The tanker is outfitted with a contemporary radar system, a gyrocompass, and other features.

The tanker, which had completed its test cruise, was returned to service. The vessel's first voyage will be to the port of Turkmenbashi.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel