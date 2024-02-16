AccessBank migrates to Azericard processing center: payment cards will be unavailable on February 22

AccessBank is migrating to the Azericard processing center, aiming to enhance digital banking and card services. The migration will commence on February 22 at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 10:00 p.m.

During this period, AccessBank's payment cards, ATMs, and POS terminals will be temporarily inactive due to technical maintenance. Transactions via MilliÖn, eManat payment terminals, and the www.hesab.az platform, as well as credit payments on www.accessbank.az, will be suspended.

This limitation will also affect salary, corporate, and business cards of entrepreneurs. While the bank branches will remain open, services related to payment card usage will be unavailable.

AccessBank advises its clients to reschedule any urgent payments, loan payments, or other scheduled transactions originally planned for the migration period to earlier dates. Alternatively, clients can utilize cash-in terminals or visit bank branches to fulfill their financial needs.

The migration to the Azericard processing center aims to enhance transaction efficiency, ensure data validity and safety, expedite transactions, optimize work processes, manage risks, and improve services.

For detailed information on the migration process, please visit: AccessBank migrates to Azericard processing center: payment cards will not function on February 22

AccessBank, as a leader in Azerbaijan's microfinance market, has been serving small and medium-sized businesses since 2002. The bank's shareholders include international organizations and institutions such as the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, and the International Finance Corporation. The bank operates 32 branches, with 14 in Baku and 18 in the regions, continuing to offer accessible financing options for SMEs.

For more detailed information about the bank's services, you can call the Contact Center at 151, visit the website at www.accessbank.az, or reach out to the bank's pages on various social networks (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn).