Relatively calm situation on contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops

29 June 2019 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

A relatively calm situation was observed on the contact line of the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops during the day, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ceasefire regime was broken by some shots in some areas of the contact line.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

