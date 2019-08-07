Distorted Azerbaijani map corrected on website of National Geographic (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Serious distortions were made on the map of Azerbaijan on the website of the National Geographic Kids magazine by the world-famous scientific and educational organization National Geographic, as the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of the country was painted in a separate color, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan jointly with the US Embassy implemented operational measures, as a result of which the distortions made in relation to the map of Azerbaijan were corrected.

The map is available here, as well as other information on Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news