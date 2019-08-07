Distorted Azerbaijani map corrected on website of National Geographic (PHOTO)

7 August 2019 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Serious distortions were made on the map of Azerbaijan on the website of the National Geographic Kids magazine by the world-famous scientific and educational organization National Geographic, as the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of the country was painted in a separate color, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan jointly with the US Embassy implemented operational measures, as a result of which the distortions made in relation to the map of Azerbaijan were corrected.

The map is available here, as well as other information on Azerbaijan.

