Presidents of Azerbaijan, Italy hold one-on-one meeting in Baku (PHOTO)

18 July 2018 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Italian President Sergio Mattarella had one-on-one meeting July 18 after the official welcoming ceremony.

The successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Italy in political, economic and other areas was noted during the meeting. The sides voiced confidence that the official visit of President Mattarella to Azerbaijan will contribute to expansion of bilateral relations.

The two presidents held an exchange of views on bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani, Italian presidents hold expanded meeting
Politics 10:51
Official welcoming held for President of Italy in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 10:27
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 98 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:10
Reduction of discount rate in Azerbaijan may continue
Economy news 08:02
FAO foresees joint projects with Azerbaijan in new areas (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:33
TRACECA may be integrated with China’s OBOR Initiative (Exclusive)
Economy news 17 July 20:55
Latest
Fifteen BHOS graduates start working at SOCAR’s Integrated Drilling Trust
Society 10:57
Azerbaijani, Italian presidents hold expanded meeting
Politics 10:51
Government securities trade on Kazakh Stock Exchange increases
Economy news 10:46
Russian automaker intends to increase sales in Uzbekistan by 2.5 times
Economy news 10:32
Official welcoming held for President of Italy in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 10:27
Trade, industry sectors leading by amount of new small businesses in Uzbekistan
Economy news 10:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 18
Economy news 10:14
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 98 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:10
Kazakhstan’s company to suspend supply of products from Iran
Kazakhstan 10:07