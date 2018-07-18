Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to continue offering ample opportunities for Italian firms

18 July 2018 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan will continue offering ample opportunities for the work of Italian companies in the country, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks July 18 at the opening of a polypropylene plant built within the SOCAR Polymer project in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park in Azerbaijan.

“Today, President Sergio Mattarella’s official visit to Azerbaijan started,” Ilham Aliyev said. “This is a historic visit, because the president of Italy is making his first visit to Azerbaijan. Negotiations and an exchange of views held during the visit clearly demonstrate the high level of the Italian-Azerbaijani ties. We are strategic partners in the full sense of this word. We are friends. There are many projects and common interests that unite us.”

Story still developing

