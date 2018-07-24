Turkish defense minister, parliament speaker due in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Turkish Parliament's Chairman Binali Yildirim and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar will make their first visits to Azerbaijan after elections, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Baku July 24.

Cavusoglu stressed that he always feels home in Azerbaijan.

"We are brothers: one nation, two states,” he said. “We have a common tradition - the first visits after elections are made to Azerbaijan and Turkey. Chairman of the Parliament Binali Yildirim and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar will also make their first visits to Azerbaijan."

The minister added that Azerbaijan and Turkey play an important role in the region and implement joint major projects.

