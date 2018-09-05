President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Croatia for official visit (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Croatia for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at Franjo Tuđman Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries in the city of Zagreb.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Chief of Staff of the Office of the Croatian President Anamarija Kirinic and other officials.

