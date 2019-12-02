Milli Majlis adopts appeal to Azerbaijan’s president on dissolving parliament, holding early elections

2 December 2019 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Milli Majlis has adopted an appeal to Azerbaijan's president on the parliament’s dissolution and holding early parliamentary elections.

During the plenary meeting of the parliament held on Dec.2, deputy chairperson Bahar Muradova read out the draft decision of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on appealing to President Ilham Aliyev on dissolving the parliament and calling early parliamentary election, Trend reports.

The draft appeal was put to the vote and adopted by 99 votes.

The MPs representing the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) put forward the corresponding initiative at today's parliamentary meeting. The MPs explained their initiative with the reforms, which are being carried out in Azerbaijan and emphasized that it is important that these reforms cover the legislative branch.

After discussions, it was decided to appeal to the president of Azerbaijan with a request to dissolve the parliament and call early parliamentary elections.

Recently, a meeting of the YAP Political Council, as well as a meeting with MPs representing the party in the parliament, took place.

At the meeting, the MPs representing the party were recommended to speak with an initiative to dissolve the parliament.

