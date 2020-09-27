Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry urges international community to condemn Armenian official’s racist and chauvinist statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

In his statement today, the head of the general staff of the armed forces of the occupying country - Armenia voiced racist statements full of hatred against the Azerbaijani people, Spokesperson, for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the statement made by the chief of the Armenian General Staff, Trend reports on Sept. 27.

“This statement testifies to the aggression, inter-ethnic strife and Azerbaijanophobia are the state policy in Armenia,” the spokesperson added. “Such statements about other peoples in the 21st century demonstrate how far from civilization Armenian officials are. We call on the international community to condemn this racist and chauvinist statement made by an Armenian official.”

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 06:00 (GMT+4).

The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

Ashagi Abdurrahmanli, Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district were liberated.

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

In accordance with the information of the Ministry of Defense, as a result of the military operation of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Goranboy district of the front, the Murovdag peak of the Murov mountain system was liberated.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.