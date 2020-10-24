Photo of another missile launched by Armenia against Azerbaijan unveiled (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev posted a photo of the missile launched by Armenia against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Photo of the day. Disposal of Armenia's launched missile. Landed in the vicinity of village. Target was village and innocent civilians. Likely diverted from the expected trajectory. War crimes of Armenia," he wrote.