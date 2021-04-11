Int'l community should be involved in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The international community should be very much involved in the reconstruction and rehabilitation process of the liberated lands of Azerbaijan, said Jason Epstein, President of Southfive Strategies LL consultancy, Trend reports.

He said that overall the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the liberated lands is very important. Now that the coronavirus COVID-19 started to retreat It’s a welcome opportunity to move forward to address these issues, added Epstein.

He also expressed his hope that Azerbaijani internally displaced persons (IDPs) will have an opportunity to go back to their homeland in the coming months and years.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

