Pakistan’s PM congratulates Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27
Trend:
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.
