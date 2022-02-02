Role of youth in Second Karabakh War was decisive - President Ilham Aliyev
The role of youth in the Second Karabakh War was decisive and we can rightfully be proud of our youth, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while delivering the opening speech at the Youth Forum dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, Trend reports.
