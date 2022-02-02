Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Russia concerned about aggravation of situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border – MFA (UPDATE)
EU Special rep 'worried' over reports on incidents on Armenian-Azerbaijan border
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Work underway to introduce Turkey's 'Foster family' model in Azerbaijan - ministry Society 13:58
Turkmenistan increases crude oil supplies to Turkey Oil&Gas 13:51
ICGB to reduce period between handover and commissioning Oil&Gas 13:48
Azerbaijan allows local Internet TV operators to arrange broadcasting in IPTV (Exclusive) Society 13:47
NATO ready to support activities proposed by Turkmen researchers - official Business 13:45
Turkey boosts crude oil imports from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 13:43
National Bank of Georgia keeps monetary policy rate unchanged Georgia 13:42
Iran improves economic ties with African countries Business 13:41
Kazakhstan Deposits Insurance Fund revises maximum recommended rates on deposits Finance 13:39
Iran considers increasing export of technical services Business 13:38
Hydro-tests completed on 2/3 of IGB Oil&Gas 13:36
Iran lifts electricity consumption limits for industrial sectors Oil&Gas 13:35
Iran sees increase in exports Business 13:33
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria sees major part of construction completed Oil&Gas 13:27
President Ilham Aliyev attends Youth Forum on 25th anniversary of Day of Azerbaijani Youth Politics 13:27
No need for parliamentary approval for Iran's long term agreements with China and Russia - MP Business 13:26
Russian LUKOIL interested in raising presence in Kazakhstan Economy 13:22
Turkmen State Commodity and Raw Material Exchange puts SN-350 base oil up for bidding Oil&Gas 13:16
US to participate in Southern Gas Corridor event in Baku Oil&Gas 13:16
Iran to launch new industrial enterprises in Gilan Province Business 13:06
Kazakh MPs approve ratification of agreement on hazardous waste movement through EAEU territory Kazakhstan 13:05
India Union Budget 2022: 'Futuristic' e-passports announced for citizens Other News 12:56
Montenegro welcomes Azerbaijani companies to renewables market – state secretary (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:55
Western Turkmenistan has best conditions for alternative energy development Oil&Gas 12:55
Trade turnover on e-commerce platforms up in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:50
Azerbaijan names first residents of Aghdam Industrial Park (PHOTO) Economy 12:49
Drones to create a $5-billion market as Budget 2022 steps up focus on tech application Other News 12:47
400 New Vande Bharat Trains To Be Introduced: Finance Minister In Budget Other News 12:38
Montenegro hopes to get access to Southern Gas Corridor shortly - state secretary (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:33
Passenger transportation via Iran’s Persian Gulf Airport up Transport 12:29
New advisor appointed in Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Economy 12:28
Uzbekistan discloses volume of service exports Uzbekistan 12:27
Azerbaijan presents its products on eBay and Amazon Economy 12:26
Uzbekistan shares data for textile product exports Uzbekistan 12:19
Azerbaijan launches construction of Aghdam-Fuzuli highway (PHOTO) Society 12:17
Shepherd dies as result of cluster munition explosion in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh Society 12:16
Russia’s Bashspirt eyes to hold meetings with reps of Azerbaijani retail, wholesale companies Economy 12:10
Equinor reveals number of oil leaks recorded in 2021 Oil&Gas 12:09
Flaring management guidance launched for oil & gas industry Oil&Gas 12:04
Uzbekistan expects volume of GDP per capita to increase Uzbekistan 11:59
Russia and Uzbekistan to accelerate implementation of bilateral agreements Uzbekistan 11:48
Azerbaijani army conducting exercises in new training year (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:45
Amazon to create 1,500 new apprenticeships in UK in 2022 US 11:41
New industrial and mining enterprises to be put into operation in Iran Business 11:39
Saudi Aramco buys 7.4% stake in Norwegian software firm Cognite Arab World 11:38
Georgia crippled by COVID-19, as over 50,000 cases revealed in two days Georgia 11:30
AFFA talks teams to play in Azerbaijan Premier League Society 11:24
Turkmenistan prepares draft development program until 2052 Finance 11:20
Russia interested in restoring Iranian nuclear deal - permanent rep to UN Nuclear Program 11:18
National currency deposits in Georgia growing, Galt & Taggart explains why Georgia 11:16
Enagas to be engaged in pioneering green hydrogen project in Spain Oil&Gas 11:15
Panasonic's Q3 profit tumbles 44% as sales of white goods, home appliances fall Other News 11:09
Novartis Q4 core operating income gains 9% Europe 10:50
SOFAZ increases currency sales Oil&Gas 10:49
China sends first container train to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:49
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:47
Azerbaijan discloses number of registered religious communities Society 10:45
Germany talks projects implemented in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 10:43
TOP-10 Azerbaijani exporters of non-oil products for 2021 Economy 10:30
Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency opens tender to buy services Tenders 10:26
Azerbaijan holds competition to privatize Sumgait Construction Service company Economy 10:25
India shares key points for budget for 2022-23 Other News 10:19
Iranian currency rates for February 2 Finance 10:16
Georgia increases exports of agriculture products Georgia 10:15
Azerbaijan’s national U-18 football team infected with COVID-19 Society 10:15
Turkmenistan to provide Tajikistan with unlimited amount of liquefied gas Oil&Gas 10:14
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 2 Oil&Gas 09:54
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 2 Finance 09:52
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on 2 February-Day of Azerbaijani Youth (PHOTO) Politics 09:48
Russia’s Udmurtia Export Support Center talks business expansion in Azerbaijan Economy 09:43
Iran records high gas consumption Oil&Gas 09:27
Russian ROXY LLC talks about plans to enter Azerbaijani market Economy 09:25
Azercell supporting International HR Forum in Baku Society 09:20
Oil climbs toward 7-year highs on U.S. stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move Oil&Gas 09:20
Olympics Torch begins COVID-shortened trek past Beijing landmarks World 08:44
EU, WHO donate medical equipment to help Georgia fight Covid-19 Georgia 08:23
Failed coup may have been linked to drug trade - Guinea-Bissau president World 08:18
Equinor sees Azerbaijan as a world-class source of oil and gas – EVP for Exploration and Production International (Interview) (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 08:01
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 7,149 Kazakhstan 07:41
Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases sets new record Turkey 07:22
2 officers killed in shooting at U.S. college in Virginia US 06:44
US calls for emergency UN security council meeting on North Korea US 06:08
Turkish airstrikes kill PKK terrorists as positions in Iraq targeted Turkey 05:24
Omicron accounts for 99.9 pct of new weekly COVID-19 cases in U.S.: CDC US 04:43
6.2-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia Other News 03:57
Spain's COVID-19 cases exceed 10 mln Europe 03:16
WHO recommends countries ease COVID-19 measures "in steady, slow way" World 02:31
Turkish Pres Spox Kalın, US' Sullivan discuss Ukraine crisis, relations Turkey 01:48
Portuguese PM tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 01:07
Death toll from Ecuador landslide rises to 22, dozens injured Other News 00:45
Azerbaijan marks National Youth Day Society 00:01
Canada's Quebec scraps plan for health tax on unvaccinated people Other News 1 February 23:45
Official visit of delegation of Azerbaijani parliament to Baltic countries begins (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 22:58
Azerbaijani-US relations successful in terms of development, friendship and partnership - official (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 22:20
2022 NATO-Georgia Exercise to take place in March Georgia 1 February 22:03
President Ilham Aliyev made post on 2 February- Day of Azerbaijani Youth (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 21:38
Turkish parliament to approve Shusha Declaration Politics 1 February 21:19
US lifts sanctions on an Iranian-linked tanker Iran 1 February 21:17
FINCA Azerbaijan reveals amount of authorized capital for 2021 Finance 1 February 20:59
TOP-10 Azerbaijani banks in terms of loan portfolio for 4Q2021 Finance 1 February 20:53
