Citizens of more countries to be allowed to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Citizens of a number of countries will now be allowed to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air, Trend reports.

In this regard, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed an order on amending the resolution on the "Measures to extend the special quarantine regime and remove several restrictions".

According to the decision, citizens of following countries, including citizens of other countries permanently residing in them, and stateless persons residing in them are now allowed to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air:

1. Albania

2. Dominican Republic

3. Philippines

4. Georgia

5. India

6. Indonesia

7. Iran

8. Colombia

9. Moldova

10. Uzbekistan

11. Pakistan

12. Peru

13. Tajikistan