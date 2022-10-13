Azerbaijan is committed to long-term peace – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. We are committed to long-term peace, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Astana, Trend reports.

"Of course, at every meeting we do not bypass issues of our region, issues of security and the achievement of peace in the region. We will also talk about this today. We are committed to long-term peace. For our part, we believe that we have proposed sufficiently constructive theses for peace to be finally achieved," the head of state said.