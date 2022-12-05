Azerbaijan introduces amendments to law on state duty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on making amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On state duty", Trend reports on December 5.

According to the law, the text of Article 20-4 of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On state duty" will be considered Article 20-4.1, and Article 20-4.2 will be added with the following content:

"20-4.2. Manufacturers and importers of tobacco products are exempted from paying the state duty, envisaged in Article 20-3.2.1 of this law, for the mandatory labeling applied to these products, within one month from the date of receipt by the relevant executive authority (structure) of the notice of connection of the body (structure) established by the relevant executive authority to the information system. Body (structure) established by the relevant executive authority, may extend the period envisaged in the first sentence of this article five times, each time by no more than a month”.