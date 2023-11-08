US hopes to see peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. US hopes to see peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing, answering a question about the details of the recent visit of Senior Advisor for the South Caucasus to Baku, Trend reports.

"When we engage on these issues, what we bring at the forefront is our desire and hope to see peace between these two countries and a durable peace in the South Caucasus," he said.

US State Department’s Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono visited Baku this week to underscore US support for advancing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the US Embassy in Baku told Trend.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Antony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued working on the draft bilateral peace agreement. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.