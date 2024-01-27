Terrorist attack year ago inflicted huge blow to Azerbaijan - Jeyhun Bayramov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The terrorist attack that took place a year ago was a very big blow for Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Such behaviors are considered unacceptable in international relations. This is bound to have an impact on Azerbaijani-Iranian relations. Following the incident, tensions escalated in the two countries' relations," the minister said.

To note, as a result of the terrorist act committed against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran on January 27, 2023, the head of the embassy's security service, Orkhan Asgarov was killed, and two employees - Vasif Taghiyev and Mahir Imanov received severe gunshot wounds

