US Embassy in Azerbaijan makes post on mine incident in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has shared a post in connection with the mine incident that occurred today in Shusha, Trend reports.

"We were saddened to learn that an employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency was injured in a landmine explosion today. The United States is firmly committed to supporting Azerbaijan in its efforts to rid the country of landmines. We offer condolences to all landmine victims and their families," the embassy's publication on the X account says.

On April 27, during the performance of his official duties, Elchin Guliyev, an ANAMA employee, sustained injuries from the detonation of an anti-personnel mine. He underwent a traumatic amputation of his right leg.