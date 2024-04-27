Another Azerbaijani judoka becomes European champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Another Azerbaijani judoka has won a gold medal at the European Championships in the Croatian capital Zagreb, Trend reports.

On the last day of the competition, Eljan Hajiyev (90 kilograms) became the champion of the continent, defeating his rivals from Croatia, Spain, Georgia and Romania.

He climbed to the top of the podium, defeating Hungarian Krisztian Toth in the final.

Hajiyev was also a European youth champion and also finished third on the continent twice. He is also a winner of Grand Prix and Grand Slam tournaments.

Earlier, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms) won gold, and Balabek Agayev (60 kilograms) won a silver medal.