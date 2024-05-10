Turkmen energy enterprises showcase innovations at Dubai exhibition

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 10. Turkmen companies took part in the fifth edition of the Gas and Oil Technology Showcase and Conference (GOTECH), which was held on May 7-9, 2024, in Dubai, UAE, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Mawy Deniz Gurlushyk, Nurly Tolkun, Gök Depeler, and Söwda Gurluşyk Maslahat Maslahat private Turkmen enterprises presented their achievements at the exhibition.

The theme of the GOTECH exhibition and conference was the promotion of sustainable energy technologies through innovation and cooperation, and the organizers of this event were SPE International and Dragon Oil.

The event brought together international industry leaders and discussed issues such as assessing the current state of the oil and gas industry, obtaining valuable market information, solving problems related to reducing the carbon footprint, and meeting the growing global demand for energy.

Meanwhile, in the context of a constant desire to diversify and strengthen the energy infrastructure, Turkmenistan stands out for the active participation of local companies in the development of this key sector.

Turkmen energy companies, with a focus on innovation and modernization, play an important role in the implementation of strategic projects such as exploration, production, and transportation of oil and gas, as well as the expansion of infrastructure for their further operation.

Their efforts are aimed not only at meeting domestic demand but also at establishing long-term partnerships and exporting energy resources, which contributes to the further economic development of the country and strengthens its position in the global energy market.