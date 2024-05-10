ISESCO addressing change-related complex tasks - director-general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) is addressing complex tasks related to changes, the Director-General of ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed Almalik said at a roundtable event on strategic foresight at ADA University on May 10, Trend reports.

"ICESCO is fostering a culture where anticipation is considered a virtue, and perseverance is seen as a valuable quality. Today, we are actively engaged in intellectual research," he emphasized.

The director-general mentioned that government administration and academic circles play a key role in shaping a prosperous future.

"We understand that countries that attach great importance to long-term planning and the ability to foresee perspectives are ready for successful development in times of rapid change.

History repeatedly proves how devastating the consequences of shortsightedness can be when civilizations and institutions fail due to an inability to adapt to changing conditions," he added.

Meanwhile, a roundtable themed "Shaping the Future: Strategic Foresight" is taking place at ADA University.

The event is attended by high-ranking officials, ambassadors, experts from Azerbaijan, and members of ICESCO.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel