Azerbaijan to issue personal presidential pension to cultural figures - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on providing Azerbaijani cultural figures with a personal pension of the President of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Guided by Article 109, Clause 32 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, and in accordance with the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan "On the establishment of a personal pension of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" dated June 11, 2002, No. 715, it was decreed to:

1. grant a personal pension of the President of Azerbaijan for merits in the development of Azerbaijani culture to the following persons:

Omar Eldarov

Boyuk Khanym Aliyeva

Khanlar Hashimzade

Farhad Israfilov

Agil Malikov

Sevda Mammadaliyeva

Lalazar Mustafayeva.

2. task the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan with resolving issues arising from this decree.