Uzbekistan, ACWA Power sign agreement on construction of wind power plant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 10. Uzbekistan signed an agreement with Saudi ACWA Power for the construction of a 5,000 MW wind power plant in Karakalpakstan, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, the total cost of the project is $6.2 billion.

As a result of commissioning this plant, Uzbekistan will generate 17.5 billion kWh of electricity per year, save 5.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves, and prevent the emission of 7.4 million tons of harmful gases into the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, PowerChina Construction Company and Saudi Arabian ACWA Power have started construction of a plant for the production of green hydrogen in Uzbekistan’s region of Chirchik.

In addition, ACWA Power will commission a 400 MW solar photovoltaic power plant and a 400 MW energy storage system in the Tashkent region.

ACWA Power will also build a 1,000 MW photovoltaic power plant and 400 MW energy storage systems in Samarkand. In addition, there are 400 MW of energy storage systems in the Bukhara region.