Russian border guards stay on Armenia's borders with Iran, Türkiye at Yerevan's request - Kremlin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan have agreed to withdraw Russian military and border services from some regions of Armenia during their meeting, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov said, Trend reports.

According to Peskov, the Russian border service will remain on the borders of Armenia with Iran and Türkiye at the request of the Armenian side.

“In the fall of 2020, Russian military and border service guards were deployed in several Armenian regions at the request of Armenia. Pashinyan has stated that, with the current conditions changing, such a necessity no longer exists.” Peskov said.

He added that Russian border guards will remain on the Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Iranian borders at the request of the Armenian side and will continue to fulfill their duties.

To note, on May 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

