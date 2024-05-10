COP29 represents new platform for cooperation - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. COP29 represents a new platform for cooperation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“It was highlighted that besides bilateral cooperation spanning economy, trade, investment, energy security, and transportation, collaboration on regional and international platforms, particularly within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), offers significant potential.

Jeyhun Bayramov thoroughly briefed the Kazakh side on the arrangements for the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year. He emphasized that COP29 serves as a fresh avenue for collaboration,” the ministry said.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel