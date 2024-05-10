National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discloses targets for inflation in 2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 10. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan aims to maintain the inflation rate in 2024 within the medium-term target range of 5-7 percent, Kubanychbek Bokontaev, the chairman of the bank, told local media, Trend reports.

Bokontaev mentioned that Kyrgyzstan's inflation rate stands close to the regional average among other countries. He noted that, following global price growth acceleration in 2022, inflation rates in Central Asian countries began to slow down in 2023.

According to official statistical data, the inflation rates for the region in 2023 were as follows: Tajikistan – 3.8 percent, Turkmenistan – 6.7 percent, Kyrgyzstan – 7.3 percent, Uzbekistan – 8.8 percent, and Kazakhstan – 9.8 percent.

As of mid-April of this year, inflation in Kyrgyzstan stood at 5.2 percent on an annual basis, which is below the regional average. The lowest inflation rate in March was observed in Tajikistan at 3.6 percent, while the highest was in Kazakhstan at 9.1 percent, and in Uzbekistan, inflation stood at 8 percent, added the head of the bank.