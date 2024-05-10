No final decision adopted on date of Azerbaijan's parliamentary election - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. No final decision has been adopted on the date of Azerbaijan's parliamentary election, Deputy Chairman, Head of the Central Apparatus of the New Azerbaijan Party Tahir Budagov told reporters, Trend reports.

“The New Azerbaijan Party prepares for the process in all elections, not only on the eve of the elections but also in the period between elections. Currently, we are carrying out all the necessary activities related to preparations for the parliamentary election,” he added.

To note, parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are held every five years on the first Sunday of November. In accordance with this sequence, the election to the parliament of the sixth convocation was to be held on November 1, 2020. However, given modern challenges, the parliament was dissolved on December 5, 2019, and an early parliamentary election was scheduled for February 9, 2020.

The next parliamentary election is scheduled for November 2024.

