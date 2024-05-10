Air visitors to Azerbaijan multiply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. A total of 926,652 passengers were transported by air to Azerbaijan from January through April of this year, Trend reports via a report from the country's State Tourism Agency.

The figure is 40.7 percent higher than the same period last year.

In the first four months of this year, Russia led with 263,505 passengers to Azerbaijan, up 37.6 percent from the same period in 2023.

Transporting 258,176 passengers to Azerbaijan in April alone represents a 46.3 percent increase from the previous year.

In the meantime, the transportation of 71,835 passengers from Russia to Azerbaijan increased by 38.7 percent from April last year.

To note, the first four months of the year saw 217,689 travelers from Türkiye, up 21.4 percent from last year.

131,325 passengers were transported from the UAE to Azerbaijan within the stated period, representing a 42 percent growth.

