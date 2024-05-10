Great to feel competitive atmosphere - entrant to Baku Championship in Men's Artistic Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Every competition is a great experience, and it was great to feel the competitive atmosphere, young Azerbaijani athlete Umid Hajiyev told Trend on the sidelines of the Baku Championship in Men's Artistic Gymnastics.

"Every competition is a great experience. It was great to feel the competitive atmosphere and present my program to the judges and the audience.

Before this, I took part in several competitions. The Baku Championship in men’s artistic gymnastics was wonderful for me; it was interesting to compete since the opponents were strong and performed well. I am pleased with my performance; I will try to improve the results for the next competitions,” the student of the Ojaq Sport Club (section in Sumgayit) emphasized.

To note, the 29th Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and the 8th Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics are held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from May 9 through May 10. More than 50 athletes competing in different age categories take part in the competitions.

