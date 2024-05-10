Türkiye appeals to Azerbaijan for opening consulate in Shusha - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Türkiye appealed to Azerbaijan for opening a consulate in Shusha, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci told reporters on May 10, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that negotiations are underway in this direction.

“To open a consulate in Khankendi, it's necessary to have the city ready. We have appealed for the opening of a consulate in Shusha. Negotiations are underway between the two states on this issue. Türkiye is assessing this process, and the relevant announcement will be made at the proper time,” he emphasized.

