Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Türkiye appeals to Azerbaijan for opening consulate in Shusha - ambassador

Politics Materials 10 May 2024 17:10 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Türkiye appealed to Azerbaijan for opening a consulate in Shusha, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci told reporters on May 10, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that negotiations are underway in this direction.

“To open a consulate in Khankendi, it's necessary to have the city ready. We have appealed for the opening of a consulate in Shusha. Negotiations are underway between the two states on this issue. Türkiye is assessing this process, and the relevant announcement will be made at the proper time,” he emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more