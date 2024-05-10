Azerbaijanis visit tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Today marks the 101st birth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The public comes to the Alley of Honor to visit the tomb of Heydar Aliyev and express their deep respect and reverence for his memory.

Veterans of the Second Karabakh War, military personnel, representatives of state organizations, scientists, cultural figures, and veterans of war and labor were among the visitors.

Numerous visitors to the Alley of Honor place bouquets of flowers on the grave of the National Leader.