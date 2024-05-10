Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Bayer reaches Europa League final

World Materials 10 May 2024 01:46 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The semi-final matches of the Europa League ended today, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The German Bayer hosted the Italian Roma. The first match between the teams ended in victory for the team from Leverkusen with a score of 0:2. The second game ended with a 2:2 draw. Bayer staged a comeback thanks to Mancini's own goal in the 88th minute and a goal from Josip Stanisic (90+7).

Atalanta beat Marseille at home. The Italian club from Bergamo won with a score of 3:0. The first game ended with a score of 1:1.

The Europa League final will be held on May 22 in Dublin.

