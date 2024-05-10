Uzbekistan plans to establish economic terminal in Lithuanian port

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 10. Uzbekistan reached an agreement with the Lithuanian Bega logistics company on establishing an economic terminal in the port of Klaipeda (Lithuania), Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between a delegation from Uzbekistan and the CEO of Bega logistics company, Laimonas Rimkus.

According to the agreement, the terminal will become a center for the distribution, packaging, and export of Uzbek products to other European markets after its arrival in Lithuania.

The sides also agreed upon establishing a trade house of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and a special hub for the storage of Uzbek products.

During the meeting, the parties discussed various issues, including the prospects of exporting Uzbek products to European markets and the conditions created for entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan will build a new cargo terminal at Tashkent International Airport with a capacity of 120,000 tons per year on an area of 5.2 hectares.

At the first stage, by the end of this year, a new cargo terminal with a total area of 8,000 square meters will be operational, including 500-square-meter refrigerating and freezing chambers for commodities that require a specific temperature regime.

In the second phase, Uzbekistan plans to build and put into operation a new cargo warehouse with an area of 12,000 square meters by the end of 2025, including the construction of new modern refrigerating and freezing rooms with different temperature regimes with a total area of 1,000 square meters.