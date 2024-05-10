President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit tomb of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honor in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honors as May 10 marks the 101st anniversary of the architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state, the great son of the Azerbaijani people and the National Leader, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and paid tribute to the National Leader.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to the National Leader.

The head of state and the First Lady then put flowers at the grave of the National Leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They also paid respect to prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.