U.S. companies interested in participation in COP29 – ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. U.S. companies are interested in participation in COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan in November this year, U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said, as he toured the Baker Hughes facilities and met with the Country Representative, Zaur Allahverdizade and the management team, Trend reports via the embassy.

“Baker Hughes, a U.S. company and major supplier of oil and gas equipment and services, employs over 300 people in Azerbaijan and collaborates closely with SOCAR Upstream. The Ambassador heard about Baker Hughes’ green energy initiatives and diversity and inclusion policy. He noted the importance of a regulatory framework for green energy and highlighted U.S. companies’ interest in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector, including their participation in COP29,” reads a message from the embassy.

Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The parties to the convention are 198 countries. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

