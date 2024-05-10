Joint efforts with Armenia on demining border areas underway - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Joint efforts with Armenia are being made to demine border areas, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

“A significant development in the recent negotiations is the signing of a protocol initiating the delimitation of a specific section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. This protocol, signed by the respective chairmen of the delimitation commissions on April 19, 2024, is notable. It's encouraging to note that, in line with this protocol's provisions, working groups and expert teams are diligently conducting their tasks within set timelines and parameters,” he said.

The minister highlighted significant progress achieved within a brief timeframe.

“Joint efforts have focused on demining relevant areas with the clarification of geographic coordinates and the nearly finished installation of border pillars in this region,” he added.

To note, the Azerbaijani foreign minister is currently in Almaty. The upcoming round of negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the "Bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations" draft is scheduled as part of this visit.

On April 30, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aybek Smadiarov confirmed that Azerbaijan and Armenia had affirmed their participation in the talks in Almaty.

Previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended an invitation for talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

