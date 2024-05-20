Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan skyrockets - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan has reached $6 million, executive director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum in Baku.

"I hope that as a result of the forum and agreements signed within the forum, the volume of trade and investment turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan will keep increasing," he emphasized.

According to him, Tajikistan imported food products worth $1 billion, and it is planned to replace the import of these goods from Tajikistan with Azerbaijani products.

"Azerbaijan mainly supplies sugar and cotton oil to Tajikistan. The annual import of cotton oil of this country is 116,000 tons," he added.

Abdullayev also mentioned that Azerbaijan intends to increase the supply of cotton oil to Tajikistan to 1,000 tons.

To note, the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum was held in Baku on 20 May.

During the forum, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan signed a series of documents on cooperation.

