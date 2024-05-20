President Raisi's crashed helicopter didn't alert emergency - Turkish minister

Photo: Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The crashed helicopter of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi did not send any emergency signals, Turkish Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, Trend reports.

According to him, the vehicle's emergency signal transmission system was absent or disabled.

"Since the helicopter crash occurred in our search and rescue area, we are also monitoring all air and sea vessel signals. We mostly watched for helicopter signaling. We quickly contacted the Iranian side, but the signaling system was likely deactivated or absent," he said.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

After the crash, the helicopter crew established communication twice before losing it.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

