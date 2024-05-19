Iran reports incident with helicopter carrying President Raisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi from Khudafarin to Tabriz made a hard landing, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

According to the information, the people in the helicopter reported a hard landing to the Mission Control Center.

The delegation accompanying the Iranian President had three helicopters. Two helicopters carrying ministers and officials arrived in Tabriz.

It is reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian was also in the helicopter.

Red Crescent forces and law enforcement agencies launched an operation to locate the helicopter.

Local residents claim that the incident occurred due to fog in the region.