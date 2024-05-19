Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran reports incident with helicopter carrying President Raisi

Iran Materials 19 May 2024 17:10 (UTC +04:00)
Iran reports incident with helicopter carrying President Raisi
Photo: Website of President of Iran

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi from Khudafarin to Tabriz made a hard landing, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

According to the information, the people in the helicopter reported a hard landing to the Mission Control Center.

The delegation accompanying the Iranian President had three helicopters. Two helicopters carrying ministers and officials arrived in Tabriz.

It is reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian was also in the helicopter.

Red Crescent forces and law enforcement agencies launched an operation to locate the helicopter.
Local residents claim that the incident occurred due to fog in the region.

Latest

Latest

Read more