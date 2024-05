BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Latvia can take part in the restoration of Azerbaijan's Shusha city, Latvian Parliament Speaker Daiga Mieriņa said during today's briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

“This is my first visit to Azerbaijan. I am really pleased to visit your beautiful country, and very glad that yesterday we had the opportunity to visit Karabakh and witness aftermath of this very harsh period in your country's history,” she pointed out.

Will be updated